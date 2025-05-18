Part of U.S. 40 in Clark County to close Monday for six weeks

A section of U.S. 40 in western Clark County will close Monday and remain closed for about six weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The closure is in Donnelsville, between Willowbrook Lane and Sinclair Avenue at the west edge of the village. U.S. 40 will be closed until roughly the end of June while crews work on the bridge over Donnels Creek.
Local traffic can get around the closure via South Hampton Road, Lower Valley Pike and Snider Road.
The official ODOT detour, to accommodate all vehicles, says to use State Route 4 from Springfield, to I-70, to Ohio 235 to U.S. 40.
In Other News
1
Auction of local art from movies and TV a marquee event for Little Art...
2
Students didn’t stop complaining, but at least they did so in cursive
3
New Carlisle Memorial Day weekend event honors two of America’s first...
4
Urbana man killed in Clark County crash; truck hit him on shoulder of...
5
Wittenberg celebrates 300-plus graduates; students, university look to...