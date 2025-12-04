Owner of Cake Creations in New Carlisle dies after cancer battle

“She was not afraid of hard work and enjoyed creating special cakes for all occasions. In her spare time, she enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family and friends,” her obit stated.

Brewer was the owner of Cake Creations, which was originally set to close in February 2025 at its 11982 W. National Road location, but instead moved to Evans Family Ranch at 11140 Milton-Carlisle Road and reopened in June.

Explore Gloria Theatre to host Celtic Angels Christmas shows Saturday

Scott said the reason the business was initially closing was because Brooke was sick, but Evans Family Ranch approached them with the opportunity to move to their ranch, so they took it because of the outpour from the community and disappointment of the shop closing.

He said Brooke stayed on and worked until she “absolutely couldn’t anymore,” almost up to about two months before she passed, because she lost the use of her right arm.

Brewer’s business partner Darelene Risch is taking over the business, Scott said. He said they met each other while working together at a previous job before Brooke started her Cake Creations business in 2004. Risch came on about a year later, he said, and Brewer’s sister, Heather Lakins, also works there.

Many community members took to a post on the bakeries Facebook page, with hundreds of comments expressing their sadness, prayers and memories.

“I am, like so many others, so very sorry to hear this. I fondly called her ‘the cake lady,’ but she was known for so much more! ... She will be so missed for her kindness and generosity,” Carol Ratermann commented.

“A beautiful soul above in heaven — missed greatly by all the lives she touched in a community that loved her so much. She made all my kids celebrations the most special ever and always perfect!” Karrie Rosales said.

“She always made my kiddo feel special, which made me appreciate Brooke’s kindness that much more. She will definitely be missed,” Kristy Harbour commented.

Brewer, who was born in London and grew up in Springfield, is survived by her husband of 25 years, Scott; father and stepmother, Terry Patterson; son, Michael Brewer; daughter, Penny Brewer; sisters Heather and Meagan Bigelow; numerous nieces, nephews and friends, her obit stated.

Funeral services were held Dec. 1 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle, followed by a graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.