Breaking: Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County

Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County

An overturned semi truck temporarily closed both direction of Interstate 70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

An overturned semi truck temporarily closed both direction of Interstate 70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Interstate 70 is closed after a semi truck overturned near Ohio 4 in Clark County.

It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.

I-70 was temporarily closed in both directions from the Interstate 675 interchange to 0.3 miles past the Ohio 4 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As of 3:45 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving in the right lane of I-70 West on ODOT traffic cameras.

The traffic cameras also showed a semi crashed through the median and on its side across I-70 East.

Details about what led up to the crash were not available.

We will update this story as more information is released.

In Other News
1
Mershon remembers 40 years of classic cars; dealership’s new owner...
2
Tecumseh schools raise distracted driving awareness with mock crash...
3
No injuries reported after SWAT responds to Springfield shots-fired...
4
Springfield won’t host CultureFest in 2025; city cites limited...
5
Springfield man gets 15 years to life for fatal stabbing behind Meijer

About the Author