Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County

I-70 was temporarily closed in both directions from the Interstate 675 interchange to 0.3 miles past the Ohio 4 split, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

As of 3:45 p.m., traffic appeared to be moving in the right lane of I-70 West on ODOT traffic cameras.

The traffic cameras also showed a semi crashed through the median and on its side across I-70 East.

Details about what led up to the crash were not available.

