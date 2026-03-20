OPINION: Why we chose solar in Clark County

The Sloopy Solar Project presents a meaningful opportunity to strengthen our community, address local economic challenges, and uphold private property rights while preserving farmland for future agricultural use. Unlike housing or commercial developments, which permanently consume farmland and often require costly public infrastructure and tax abatements, solar projects are temporary and reversible.

They generate new tax revenues for schools and local governments without adding students, traffic, or new service demands. At the same time, Clark County should not turn its back on the energy needs of the twenty-first century. Demand for electricity is surging across Ohio, driven by new industries, data centers, and emerging technologies. Solar energy is part of the solution, and Clark County is well positioned to contribute.

Agriculture is central to Clark County’s identity. As landowners, we do not view our acreage as a commodity but as a responsibility—in which we invested in, have carefully stewarded, and intend to pass on in better condition. That is why our decision to participate in a solar project was not taken lightly. It is not about chasing a trend or abandoning our agricultural roots. It is about giving the land time to rest, improving its long-term value, securing additional revenue to support our operations, and ensuring a clear path back to productive agricultural use.

A solar lease offers something rare in modern farming: an opportunity for the soil to recover. During the life of a solar project, the land is typically seeded with native grasses or pollinator-friendly ground cover. Roots grow deeper, erosion is reduced, organic matter increases, and soil structure improves. This land is not being “taken out of use”; it is being allowed to heal. From a stewardship perspective, that matters. When the project ends, the soil is rested, not depleted—a powerful form of conservation for those of us who think in generations rather than growing seasons.

Solar projects also bring tangible infrastructure improvements that remain valuable long after construction is complete. Roads and access paths are upgraded, drainage issues are addressed, and vegetative screening is installed and maintained.

Critics often ask what happens at the end of a solar project’s life. For landowners, this is not an afterthought but a core requirement. Modern solar leases include clear, enforceable decommissioning provisions requiring developers to remove equipment and restore the land for agricultural use.

Farmers and families should have the freedom to decide how best to use their land, whether that means planting crops, raising livestock, or harvesting the sun. Sloopy Solar represents a voluntary choice by local landowners to create stability for their families while preserving farmland for the future. It respects private property rights, supports our schools and first responders, and benefits the broader community.

We are not abandoning the land. We are taking care of it. We ask the community to respect our decision, trust that resting the soil has value, and recognize that responsible development can align with—rather than undermine—Clark County’s agricultural values.

John Wilt, D&K Farm Holdings LLC, Robert Agle, Deborah Hill, Mia Grimes and Burleson Grimes are Springfield area business owners.