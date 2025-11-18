OIC’s utility assistance drive-thru continuing operations as main admin office

Funds for the HEAP program come from the federal government to the state, which then funds OIC.

The local OIC (Opportunities for Individual Change) is a nonprofit designated as Clark County’s Community Action Agency. Responsible for addressing the needs of “economically disadvantaged youth and adult populations in the community,” it was started in 1971 as an affiliate of the National OICs of America.

“We as a community are always working to create more opportunities for our neighbors,” Crew said. “But ... we’re still unfortunately in an impoverished community.”

Even when people have opportunities to improve their situation, taking that step can be difficult because it can mean losing the assistance they currently rely on, Crew said.

“It’s a really big struggle to take that risk and jeopardize what their current situation is,” Crew said.

Requirements for applicants

Applicants to energy assistance programs must provide proof of citizenship for each household member, proof of income for each household member, copies of the most recent utility bills and disability verification (if applicable). If there is no income, they must provide attestation to that, Crew said.

The HEAP program runs from July 1 through May 30 of next year. Applicants can pick up and drop off their applications at the drive-thru then schedule a phone interview appointment.

Staff moved HEAP operations to the main building to consolidate the organization and will likely list the old building for sale soon, Crew said.

“With having most staff working remotely, there wasn’t a reason to necessarily have it,” she said.

There were 898 HEAP applicants last year from Nov. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024, amounting to $151,295, Crew said.

“We’re hoping we can continue that this year,” Crew said.

HEAP awardees must get reverified each year. Those on PIPP stay on a budgeted plan for an extended period of time if their income does not change. For PIPP, OIC pledges a certain amount to a utility company on a client’s behalf; the client is then put on a budget with a reduced bill based on their income and they pay that amount “until they can get themselves out of their circumstances,” Crew said.

Vocational, logistics training offered

OIC has served 2,850 HEAP and PIPP clients year to date, Crew said. The programs were unaffected by the government shutdown.

In an effort to help people out of poverty, OIC offers incentivized vocational training. The career exploration training program lasts four weeks and allows participants identify “what they like to do rather than just what they need to do in order to pay the bills,” Crew said.

“We want people to have more interest in staying in a job that they are fulfilled by and enjoy and feel comfortable with so that hopefully they stay longer, and they can build their way out of whatever crisis situation that they’re in,” Crew said.

Participants are awarded cash and gas cards upon program completion.

OIC also offers logistics training, which includes forklift safety certification, with cash and gas card incentives.

The nonprofit awarded more than $4.5 million in federal ARPA dollars to rent assistance, including shelter services reimbursement (more than $1.4 million) since October 2022. OIC supported homeless shelter nonprofit Sheltered Inc. for a period as well, after Sheltered Inc. lost county and city funding.