Zelarayan's 4th free kick of season lifts Crew over City 2-1

Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free kick goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan scored his fourth free kick goal of the season to help the Columbus Crew beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Zelarayan capped the scoring in the 62nd minute, moving within two of tying Sebastian Giovinco’s single-season record for free kick goals.

Columbus (5-3-5) opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when Darlington Nagbe dribbled up the right sideline and beat the approaching goalkeeper with a chip shot.

City (5-5-2) tied it in the 47th minute on Jesús Medina’s low blast from the center of the 18-yard box.

