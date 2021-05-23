springfield-news-sun logo
X

Zelarayán scores 2 goals, Columbus rallies to beat NYCFC 2-1

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the ball against NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thorarinsson (20) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarrayan (10) plays the ball against NYCFC defender Gudmundur Thorarinsson (20) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

news | 39 minutes ago
Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick — placed perfectly in the top corner of the net — in the fifth minute of injury time

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Valentín Castellanos flipped a pass to Tajouri-Shradi, whose first-timer deflected off defender Josh Williams into the net.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room (1) makes a save against NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri (17) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room (1) makes a save against NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri (17) during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

NYCFC midfielders Ismael Tajouri (17) and Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrate a goal against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
NYCFC midfielders Ismael Tajouri (17) and Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrate a goal against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

NYCFC forward Jesus Medina works the ball against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
NYCFC forward Jesus Medina works the ball against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison,N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri reacts after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
NYCFC midfielder Ismael Tajouri reacts after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top