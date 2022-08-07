springfield-news-sun logo
X

Zelarayán rallies Crew to 3-2 victory over New York City FC

news
32 minutes ago
Lucas Zelarayán polished off a brace with a goal in the 75th minute to spark the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over New York City FC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán polished off a brace with a goal in the 75th minute to spark the Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Saturday.

An own-goal by Jonathan Mensah three minutes into the match gave NYCFC an early lead.

Columbus (8-6-9) knotted the score on a goal by Cucho Hernández — his fifth of the season — in the 20th minute. Zelarayán scored seven minutes later to put the Crew up 2-1 at halftime.

Gabriel Pereira knotted the score at 2-2 with a goal in the 64th minute for NYCFC (12-5-6).

Zelarayán's team-leading eighth goal followed. Luis Díaz had assists on the first two scores. Zelarayán was also credited with an assist on Hernández's goal.

Eloy Room had four saves for the Crew. Sean Johnson saved three for NYCFC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark County’s COVID-19 community level ‘high’ this week
2
Developer looking at creating 900K square feet of industrial space in...
3
121 works from Dayton, Springfield and more part of art exhibition
4
Springfield veterinary center bringing rehab services to dogs, cats
5
Summer Sky Festival on Saturday aims to raise awareness of adoption
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top