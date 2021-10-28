Zelarayán has goal and 2 assists, Crew beat Orlando City 3-1

Columbus (11-13-8) has 41 points, three behind seventh-place D.C. United for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Orlando City (12-9-11), which had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped, fell to fifth in the conference with 47 points.

Miguel Berry scored his seventh goal of the season when he headed home an entry pass by Zelarayán in the 20th minute, and Derrick Etienne put away a corner kick by Zelarayán to give Columbus a 2-0 lead in the 31st.