Zelarayán, Crew avoid elimination again, beat DC United 3-1

Columbus (12-13-8) and D.C. United are tied with 44 points, two back of the New York Red Bulls for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Crew have staved off elimination with each of their back-to-back wins while D.C. (13-15-5) has lost four of its last six games and scored just five goals during that span.

Darlington Nagby lofted a pass near midfield to Santos that was misjudged by D.C. United's Andy Najar and Santos raced upfield before chipping in over goalkeeper Bill Hamid, who had come off his line, to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 66th minute.