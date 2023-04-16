Zawadzki scores late, pulls Crew to 1-1 draw with Revolution

The Revolution (5-1-2) went ahead on an own-goal in the 58th minute then played the final 25 minutes down a man after Dylan Borrero was sent off with his second yellow card.

The Crew (4-2-2) have not lost a match at Lower.com Field this season, but the draw snapped a three-game winning streak. Defender Milos Degenek gave the Revs the goal.