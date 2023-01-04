springfield-news-sun logo
Zarzuela scores 19 as Central Michigan beats Miami (Ohio)

Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points off of the bench to lead the Central Michigan Chippewas over the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 68-56 on Tuesday night

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Jesse Zarzuela led Central Michigan over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night with 19 points off of the bench in a 68-56 win in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Zarzuela shot 13 of 13 from the free throw line for the Chippewas (6-8). Brian Taylor scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Markus Harding was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The RedHawks (6-8) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Miami (OH). Mekhi Lairy also had seven points and six assists.

Zarzuela scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Central Michigan to a 12-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

