Zach Werenski scores twice as Blue Jackets beat playoff-bound Hurricanes 6-3 in season finale

Carolina finished with 111 points at 52-23-7, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind the division champion New York Rangers. The Hurricanes reached the postseason for the sixth straight year.

At least it wasn't another loss for last-place Columbus, which had another season marred by injuries that sidelined top players, including the two goaltenders. The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored in his NHL debut, and Columbus also got goals from James Malatesta, Johnny Gaudreau and Alex Nylander.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina and Spencer Martin, in his first start since Feb. 29, made 19 saves.

Del Bel Belluz had an inauspicious start to his NHL career in the first period, when he served a penalty for too many men on the ice. Twelve seconds after jumping out of the box, he picked up his first career goal on his first shot, a wrister from the left circle.

Carolina prepares for the playoffs. The Blue Jackets go home.

