Youngstown State wins 88-77 against Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Damiree Burns and Bryson Langdon both had 17 points to help Youngstown State defeat Wright State 88-77 on Thursday night.

Burns added 12 rebounds for the Penguins (17-6, 9-3 Horizon League). Langdon was 6 of 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both had 14 points.