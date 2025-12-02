Youngstown State takes on Wright State in conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: Cris Carroll and Youngstown State host Michael Cooper and Wright State in Horizon League play.

The Penguins have gone 2-0 at home. Youngstown State is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 79.4 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Raiders are 1-2 on the road. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 4.3.

Youngstown State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Penguins. Cam Polak is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Cooper is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Raiders. Imariagbe is averaging 10.6 points.

