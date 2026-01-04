Youngstown State QB Beau Brungard wins Walter Payton Award as FCS offensive player of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard won the Walter Payton Award as the Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the year Saturday night at the Stats Perform FCS National Awards Show.
Brungard had 177 points, receiving 28 first-place votes from a national panel. Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens with 138 with 10 first-place votes, and North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton had 94 with six first-place votes.
Brungard edged fellow Western Carolina quarterback Taron Dickens and North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton in voting by a national panel.
The winner was announced two days before Montana State faces Illinois State in the FCS title game at Vanderbilt University. Former Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott won the award last year.
The first Youngstown State player to win the award that started in 1987, Brungard completed 277 of 403 passes for 3,230 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. The junior ran for 1,468 yards and 27 touchdowns on 242 carries. The Penguins finished 8-5, blowing a 35-7 halftime lead in a 43-42 first-round loss to Yale.
Mercer defensive tackle Andrew Zock won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player. He's in the transfer portal.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football