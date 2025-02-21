Youngstown State Penguins play the Milwaukee Panthers on 4-game win streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Penguins are 8-4 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Gabe Dynes averaging 2.5.

The Panthers are 11-5 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League with 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Themus Fulks averaging 8.5.

Youngstown State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is averaging 15 points for the Penguins. Juwan Maxey is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Erik Pratt is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.