Youngstown State Penguins and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons meet in Horizon League Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Penguins are 13-7 against Horizon League opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Youngstown State is 8-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mastodons are 12-8 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Youngstown State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Youngstown State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Maxey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 19.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.