Youngstown State knocks off Navy 75-65

Led by Brandon Rush's 23 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Navy Midshipmen 75-65 on Thursday
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush scored 23 points as Youngstown State beat Navy 75-65 on Thursday.

Rush also added eight rebounds for the Penguins (10-3). DJ Burns scored 19 points and added 13 rebounds and three blocks. Ziggy Reid was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Penguins picked up their seventh straight win.

Mac MacDonald led the way for the Midshipmen (3-7) with 17 points and two steals. Donovan Draper added 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

