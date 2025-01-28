Youngstown State hosts Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Youngstown State after Lauren Ross scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 82-55 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Penguins are 8-3 in home games. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon with 12.2 assists per game led by Malia Magestro averaging 2.3.

The Mastodons are 11-0 against Horizon opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

Youngstown State's average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magestro is averaging 11.5 points for the Penguins. Jewel Watkins is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ross is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.