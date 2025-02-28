Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State following Perdue's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Youngstown State after Mickayla Perdue scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 81-46 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 8-6 in home games. Youngstown State has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 14-5 in Horizon play. Cleveland State ranks second in the Horizon with 15.8 assists per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 4.2.

Youngstown State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 36.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Vikings match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewel Watkins is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.8 points. Malia Magestro is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Perdue is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.