Youngstown State faces IU Indianapolis, aims to end road skid

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -7.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits IU Indianapolis looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Jaguars have gone 2-1 in home games. IU Indianapolis leads the Horizon League with 21.6 assists per game led by Finley Woodward averaging 5.4.

The Penguins have gone 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler D'Augustino is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 54.7%.

Cris Carroll is averaging 14.7 points for the Penguins. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 10.7 points.

