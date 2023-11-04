Youngstown State defense paces 17-9 win over winless Indiana State

Mitch Davidson and Beau Brungard ran for touchdowns and Youngstown State defeated Indiana State 17-9
news
23 minutes ago
X

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Mitch Davidson and Beau Brungard ran for touchdowns and Youngstown defeated Indiana State 17-9 on Saturday.

Andrew Lastovka added a pair of field goals while the Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) defense held the Sycamores (0-9, 0-6) to just 66 yards rushing, 125 passing and 0-of-10 on third down.

Davidson was 25-of-37 passing for 254 of the Penguins' 386 total yards.

The Sycamores scored their only points on Cade Chambers' 56-yard pass to Justin Dinka in the first quarter. The Penguins responded on their ensuing drive, going 75 yards on seven plays and tying the game on Davidson's 18-yard rushing TD.

Lastovka's 35- and career-long 45-yard field goals put Youngstown in front and Brungard's 37-yard TD run gave the Penguins some cushion with seven minutes left. That touchdown came on a seven-minute drive after Troy Jakubec's fourth interception of the season.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
11-year-old killed, five others injured in Cincinnati shooting
2
Sheltered Inc. responds to Clark County demand to pay back $500K
3
Champaign Gal, a B-25 plane based in Urbana, needs new engine to fly...
4
‘Six Flags Kings Island’? What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could...
5
Springfield elementary schools receive ‘buddy benches’ from Kiwanis...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top