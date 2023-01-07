springfield-news-sun logo
X

Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 105-74

news
44 minutes ago
Led by John Lovelace Jr.'s 16 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 105-74 on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — John Lovelace Jr. had 16 points in Youngstown State's 105-74 win over IUPUI on Saturday.

Lovelace was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill scored 13 points and added 10 assists.

Chris Osten finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-13, 0-5). Jlynn Counter added 11 points and seven assists for IUPUI.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State plays Thursday against Detroit Mercy on the road, and IUPUI visits Robert Morris on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Champaign County Historical Society hosts online auction of original...
2
Resolution says Ohio House Republicans who voted against Merrin should...
3
Clark County: Influenza dropping as COVID-19 cases pick up in area
4
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: ‘This hits home,’ chief...
5
Man charged in shooting near Springfield’s Holiday in the City...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top