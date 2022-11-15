springfield-news-sun logo
X

Youngstown State defeats Grace Christian (MI) 96-68

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Adrian Nelson's 14 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Grace Christian (MI) Tigers 96-68 on Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Nelson had 14 points in Youngstown State's 96-68 win over Grace Christian (Mich.) on Tuesday.

Nelson added seven rebounds for the Penguins (3-1). Brandon Rush scored 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Myles Hunter recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Rawls led the way for the Tigers (0-1) with 15 points and three steals. Eli Carlson added eight points and Kellum Bridgeforth had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield Sunoco shooting: ‘I don’t want you to open the door for him...
2
Son indicted following fatal shooting of Springfield man
3
Cottrel: First responders on roadways deserve drivers’ respect
4
Clark County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new recruits
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top