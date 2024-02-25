Youngstown State beats Green Bay 71-59

Led by Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson with 16 points apiece, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 71-59 on Sunday
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ziggy Reid and Brett Thompson both scored 16 points and Youngstown State defeated Green Bay 71-59 on Sunday.

Reid was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Penguins (21-9, 13-6 Horizon League). Thompson shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Brandon Rush shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Phoenix (17-12, 12-6) were led in scoring by Elijah Jones, who finished with 12 points. Marcus Hall added 12 points for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

