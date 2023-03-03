Youngstown State beats Detroit Mercy; Davis short of record

Davis, in his fifth year with the eighth-seeded Titans (14-19), finished with 22 points, three points shy of the record 3,667 Maravich scored in three seasons at LSU (1967-70). Davis was 7-of-26 shooting, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. He missed his final seven shots.

Nelson's jump hook with 1:29 remaining gave the top-seeded Penguins (24-8) the lead for good at 66-64. Davis made two free throws after a technical on Youngstown State with 10.9 seconds left to get within three but Nelson made two free throws and Davis missed a final 3-point attempt.