Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota

Davidson led four touchdown drives in the second quarter, thanks to two takeaways by the defense, for a 38-10 lead at the break. He started the scoring run with a 42-yard pass to Bryce Oliver. The duo also combined on a 19-yard touchdown for a 45-17 lead in the third quarter.

Davidson also had a touchdown run for Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Oliver had seven grabs for 122 yards and two scores.