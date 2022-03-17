Hamburger icon
Youngstown St. beats Morgan St. in The Basketball Classic

news
48 minutes ago
Dwayne Cohill had 28 points as Youngstown State held on to beat Morgan State 70-65 in the first round of the The Basketball Classic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 28 points as Youngstown State edged past Morgan State 70-65 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 12 points for Youngstown State (19-14). Michael Akuchie added 11 points. Cohill made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Malik Miller had 19 points for the Bears (13-15). Chad Venning added 13 points.

