Youngstown beats Illinois State 19-17 with late TD

1 hour ago
Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mitch Davidson hit Bryce Oliver for a 12-yard touchdown with five seconds left to give Youngstown State a 19-17 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

The Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) had 64 yards of offense in the second half before going 80 yards in eight plays, including a fourth-down conversion, plus a defensive holding penalty.

The play before the touchdown Oliver dropped a pass in the end zone. After the touchdown Youngstown State went for two points.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse, in his first start, ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Redbirds (5-4, 3-3) took a 17-13 lead at the half. However, all five second-half possessions ended in punts, the last putting the Penguins on their 20 with 1:06 to play.

Rittenhouse was 7 of 14 for 103 yards and was the leading rushing with 81 on 10 keepers. He went for a 42-yard touchdown on his first snap.

Davidson was 10 of 19 for 143 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 95 yards.

