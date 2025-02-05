Young scores 18 as Akron takes down Ball State 81-73

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Sharron Young led Akron over Ball State on Tuesday night with 18 points off of the bench in an 81-73 victory.

Young added five assists for the Zips (17-5, 10-0 Mid-American Conference). Nate Johnson scored 16 points while going 7 of 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range). Shammah Scott had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. It was the 10th victory in a row for the Zips.