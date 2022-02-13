Hamburger icon
Young girl fatally stabbed in apartment; Mother in custody

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family’s apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 5-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death in her family's apartment in northeastern Ohio, and her mother has been arrested in connection with the slaying.

Bedford Heights police were called to the Southgate Towers complex around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and found the child lying on a bedroom floor. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A possible motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

The girl's mother was in the apartment when police arrived and was taken into custody, but it wasn't clear Sunday if specific charges have been filed against her. Authorities have declined further comment on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.

