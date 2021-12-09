springfield-news-sun logo
X

Young, Ahrens lead No. 21 Ohio State past Towson 85-74

Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, left, shoots over Towson's Nicolas Timberlake during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Justin Ahrens, left, shoots over Towson's Nicolas Timberlake during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news
By JACOB BENGE, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Young scored 18 points, Justin Ahrens had 16 points on five 3-pointers and No. 21 Ohio State held off Towson 85-74 on Wednesday night.

E.J. Liddell made all eight of his free throws for Ohio State (7-2), and Zed Key added 13 points for the Buckeyes, who have beaten two unranked opponents since knocking off then-No. 1 Duke last week.

It was a strong shooting night all around for Ohio State, which shot 57.4% from the field, 43.5% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line. Young went 6 of 7 from the field and Key was 5 for 6. The Buckeyes made six of their final seven shots.

Jason Gibson scored 19 points to lead Towson (6-4), which never completely fell out of the game.

The score was tied 43-all with 16:29 remaining before Ohio State went on a 12-2 run. The Buckeyes were in the double bonus for the remaining 7:27 and kept the Tigers at bay with free-throw shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Towson: The Tigers' three-game winning streak was snapped. Towson made two field goals in the final four minutes and committed 24 fouls, including 17 in the second half.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes' efficient shooting was offset somewhat by turnovers. They finished with 13.

UP NEXT

Towson: At Baltimore-area rival Coppin State on Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 22 Wisconsin on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption
Towson's Nicolas Timberlake, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Malaki Branham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Towson's Nicolas Timberlake, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Malaki Branham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Towson's Nicolas Timberlake, left, tries to dribble past Ohio State's Malaki Branham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, tries to dribble past Towson's Charles Thompson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, tries to dribble past Towson's Charles Thompson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, tries to dribble past Towson's Charles Thompson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, left, and Towson's Chase Paar chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, left, and Towson's Chase Paar chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, left, and Towson's Chase Paar chase a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Caption
Towson's Antonio Rizzuto, right, dribbles past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Towson's Antonio Rizzuto, right, dribbles past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Caption
Towson's Antonio Rizzuto, right, dribbles past Ohio State's Justin Ahrens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Driver dies after car crashes into house, both catch fire in Champaign...
2
Navistar workers vote on tentative contract extension agreement
3
New Springfield grocery store gives southside residents access to...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top