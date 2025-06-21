Yohel Pozo has RBI single in the 11th to give the Cardinals a 6-5 victory over the Reds

Yohel Pozo had a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo (63) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz watches to defeat the Reds in the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo (63) celebrates after hitting a walk-off single as Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz watches to defeat the Reds in the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news
By WARREN MAYES – Associated Press
43 minutes ago
X

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yohel Pozo had a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The Cardinals overcame a 5-2 deficit, tying it in the ninth on Nolan Arenado's leadoff homer off Emilio Pagán. Alec Burleson had a two-run homer and an RBI single for St. Louis.

Phil Maton (1-2), the Cardinals' sixth pitcher, threw one inning for the victory. Rookie Chase Petty (0-3), the eighth Reds pitcher, gave up the deciding hit to Pozo.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz, who overcame getting sick on the field in the fourth inning, hit a changeup 435 feet to center in the seventh for his team-leading 17th homer and a 5-2 lead.

With two outs in the fourth, the game was halted after De La Cruz — who also had a triple — vomited. After the trainer came out, De La Cruz remained in the game. Two ground crew members cleaned up the spot at shortstop.

Matt McClain had three hits for the Reds.

Key moment

In the second inning, De La Cruz tripled when the ball eluded center fielder Victor Scott II. The relay throw bounced by Arenado. Pitcher Sonny Gray was backing up the play and De La Cruz took off for home. A fastball from Gray easily nabbed the sliding De La Cruz.

Key stat

The Cardinals are 6-2 in extra innings. The Reds are 1-6.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (4-4, 4.35) was set to face LHP Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.84) on Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo (63) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Yohel Pozo celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, left, scores the game-winning run past Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson in the 11th inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Coleman, on death row for 1996 Springfield slaying, has execution...
2
Springfield shooting: Two people injured just south of Wittenberg
3
Stronger Together fundraiser still on despite weather damage to large...
4
Some roads closed after Wednesday night storms
5
Group leads march to end gun violence in Springfield