Yelich leads Brewers against the Reds after 4-hit outing

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -135, Reds +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds after Christian Yelich had four hits against the Reds on Friday.

Cincinnati has a 35-28 record at home and a 64-59 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 35-24 record on the road and a 77-44 record overall. The Brewers have a 54-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Reds. Miguel Andujar is 12 for 29 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yelich has 14 doubles, 25 home runs and 86 RBIs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 10 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 10-0, .293 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.