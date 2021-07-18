Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead

Jonathan India hit a leadoff homer in the Reds eighth to make it 3-all.

Yelich had an RBI grounder during a three-run rally in the seventh for a 3-2 lead. Willy Adames had three hits for Milwaukee.

The Reds scored on an error and Kyle Farmer had an RBI double off All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who gave up just two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Jandel Gustave (1-0), the sixth Milwaukee reliever, pitched the last two innings for the win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams was put put on the 10-day disabled list with elbow discomfort. ... 3B Travis Shaw (shoulder) will begin on-field batting practice on Tuesday. ... CF Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) is expected to continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville through the weekend.

Reds: All-Star right fielder Nick Castellanos wasn't in the starting lineup but isn't expected to miss significant time after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Friday night. “It's not broken, but it doesn't feel good this morning,” he said before the game.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee sends All-Star right-hander Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.36 ERA) against right-hander Sonny Gray (3-4, 3.19) in the finale of the series on Sunday afternoon. Burnes worked two innings and gave up two runs, taking the loss for the National League in Tuesday night's game. Gray is coming off a weeklong stay on the injured list after being bothered by a strained oblique before the All-Star break.

