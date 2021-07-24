springfield-news-sun logo
X

Yarbrough, Rays to face Mejia, Indians

news | 58 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Rays will start Ryan Yarbrough on Saturday while the Indians are expected to counter with J.C

Tampa Bay Rays (59-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-47, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-5, 7.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will face off on Saturday.

The Indians are 24-21 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .397 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays have gone 29-21 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-5. Matt Wisler recorded his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nick Wittgren registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 20 home runs and is slugging .524.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 66 RBIs and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Bradley Zimmer: (illness), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top