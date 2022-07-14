Yankees square off against the Reds in series rubber match

Cincinnati Reds (33-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (62-26, first in the AL East)
New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -201, Reds +168; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.
New York is 35-10 at home and 62-26 overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.08.
Cincinnati has a 15-27 record on the road and a 33-55 record overall. Reds hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks 10th in the NL.
The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 14 doubles, 30 home runs and 65 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 7-for-36 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Tommy Pham has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs
Reds: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: day-to-day (right shoulder), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (leg), Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (back), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.