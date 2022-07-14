Yankees' Severino exits with right shoulder tightness

Severino returned last Sept. 21 and made four relief appearances plus another in the AL wild card game.

He is 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 starts.

Farmer hit a 431-foot drive to left on Severino’s slider, Moustakas connected on a changeup and Fairchild on a 92 mph fastball. This was the third time Severino allowed three homers in a game, the first since Aug. 28, 2017 against Cleveland.

Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Severino and Jordan Montgomery combined to make 84 of the Yankees first 88 starts. with Sears getting two and Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil one each.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, left, talks to manager Aaron Boone during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, right, waits as Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas runs the bases on a home run during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)