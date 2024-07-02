Yankees play the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Gil (9-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -200, Reds +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

New York is 54-32 overall and 24-14 in home games. The Yankees have a 41-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati is 39-45 overall and 19-22 on the road. The Reds are 26-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 31 home runs while slugging .708. Gleyber Torres is 8-for-35 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads Cincinnati with 14 home runs while slugging .474. Elly De La Cruz is 15-for-43 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .237 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Reds: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.