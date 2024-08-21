Yankees look to break 3-game slide, take on the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (0-0); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (6-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -167, Guardians +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians as losers of three straight games.

New York is 73-53 overall and 32-28 in home games. The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

Cleveland has a 35-32 record on the road and a 73-52 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Wednesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .332 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 45 home runs. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-34 with three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 32 home runs while slugging .534. Will Brennan is 12-for-35 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Gil: day-to-day (back), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hand), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hand), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.