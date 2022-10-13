springfield-news-sun logo
Yankees lead Guardians 1-0 ahead of ALDS Game 2

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians play in Game 2 of the ALDS

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season)

New York; Thursday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 198 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -139, Guardians +118; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians meet in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 1-0.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record at home. Yankees hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

Cleveland is 92-70 overall and 46-35 on the road. The Guardians have a 25-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 28 doubles and 62 home runs for the Yankees. Oswaldo Cabrera is 9-for-33 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 29 home runs while slugging .512. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Guardians: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

