Yankees' Donaldson hurts hamstring, leaves after 2nd inning

1 dead after head-on crash in Champaign County
Updated 33 minutes ago
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left a game against Philadelphia after hurting his right hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after hurting his right hamstring.

The 2015 AL MVP was running at half-speed to first base on a flyout leading off the second inning and pulled up between home and first. It was 48 degrees at game start with a mist.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced Donaldson at the start of the third inning, and the Yankees said Donaldson will be evaluated for right hamstring tightness. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

