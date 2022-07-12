springfield-news-sun logo
Yankees host the Reds in first of 3-game series

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds (32-54, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (61-25, first in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -309, Reds +247; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 34-9 record in home games and a 61-25 record overall. The Yankees have a 31-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 14-26 in road games and 32-54 overall. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 30 home runs while slugging .610. Matt Carpenter is 13-for-29 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 18 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 11-for-27 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.39 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

