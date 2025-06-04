Yankees host the Guardians on 5-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (2-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -187, Guardians +155; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians looking to extend a five-game home winning streak.

New York is 37-22 overall and 19-9 at home. The Yankees have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Cleveland is 32-27 overall and 15-16 on the road. The Guardians have an 8-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 home runs while slugging .757. Ben Rice is 8 for 36 with three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .330 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Carlos Santana is 15 for 34 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Guardians: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jasson Dominguez: day-to-day (thumb), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.