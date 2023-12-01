Yankees claim outfielder Oscar Gonzalez off waivers from Guardians

Gonzalez's 15th-inning homer off Tampa Bay's Corey Kluber completed a two-game Wild Card Series sweep in 2022. Against the Yankees in the Division Series, he hit a tiebreaking 10th-inning single off Clay Holmes and scored on Josh Naylor's double as Cleveland won 4-2 in Game 2.

Gonzalez followed with a ninth-inning single off Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 that drove in Steven Kwan for a 6-5 victory.

He was a fan favorite in Cleveland, partly due to his October performance along with his choice of the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song as his walk-up music. Despite Gonzalez's clutch hits in the 2022 postseason, he surprisingly began last season in the minors.

Gonzalez hit .287 in 83 games this year at Triple-A Columbus with 23 doubles, 13 homers and 64 RBIs.

____

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB