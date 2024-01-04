Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from Reds

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Bubba Thompson was claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The 25-year-old hit .170 (9 for 53) with no homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 37 games with Texas last year. He batted .258 with six homers, 34 RBIs and 27 steals in 65 games with Triple-A Round Rock and Omaha.