Yankees and Guardians meet to determine series winner

New York has a 10-8 record in home games and a 16-15 record overall. The Yankees have an 11-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 14-16 record overall and a 10-8 record on the road. The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .227.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs while hitting .287 for the Guardians. Josh Bell is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (knee), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.