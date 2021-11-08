springfield-news-sun logo
Xavier welcomes Niagara in 2021-22 season opener

news
46 minutes ago
Xavier gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles. Niagara went 9-11 last year, while Xavier ended up 13-8.

DID YOU KNOW: Xavier held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 66 points per game last year. The Musketeers offense put up 83.1 points per contest on their way to a 7-0 record against non-Big East competition. Niagara went 1-1 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

