Xavier visits McNeeley and No. 11 UConn

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 UConn takes on Xavier after Liam McNeeley scored 26 points in UConn's 77-71 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn is second in the Big East with 19.8 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 5.7.

The Musketeers have gone 0-2 away from home. Xavier is ninth in the Big East with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Freemantle averaging 1.7.

UConn makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Xavier averages 14.7 more points per game (79.6) than UConn gives up (64.9).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Karaban is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies.

Freemantle is scoring 16.9 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Musketeers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

